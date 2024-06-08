Red Sox outfielder Tyler O’Neill departs with right knee discomfort

CHICAGO (AP) — Boston Red Sox right fielder Tyler O’Neill left Friday night against the Chicago White Sox because of right knee discomfort. O’Neill was just activated from the 10-day injured list on Wednesday after being sidelined by right knee inflammation. It was unclear when exactly O’Neill was hurt. He flied out for the first out of the second inning. After Lenyn Sosa popped up to catcher for Chicago’s first out of the third, O’Neill walked off the field with manager Alex Cora and a trainer.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.