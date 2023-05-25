Red Sox move starter Corey Kluber to bullpen with Whitlock’s return

By The Associated Press
Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Corey Kluber throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, May 21, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Brandon Sloter)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Brandon Sloter]

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Red Sox are moving two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to the bullpen after a rough start to his first season in Boston. The Red Sox had to clear a rotation spot with the return of Garrett Whitlock, who is scheduled to start Saturday. The 37-year-old Kluber is 2-6 with a 6.26 ERA in his first nine starts for the Red Sox, who signed him to a $10 million, one-year contract. Although he was Boston’s opening day starter, Kluber has pitched six full innings just once this season while issuing 18 walks in 41 2/3 innings.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.