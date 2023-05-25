Red Sox move starter Corey Kluber to bullpen with Whitlock’s return

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Red Sox are moving two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber to the bullpen after a rough start to his first season in Boston. The Red Sox had to clear a rotation spot with the return of Garrett Whitlock, who is scheduled to start Saturday. The 37-year-old Kluber is 2-6 with a 6.26 ERA in his first nine starts for the Red Sox, who signed him to a $10 million, one-year contract. Although he was Boston’s opening day starter, Kluber has pitched six full innings just once this season while issuing 18 walks in 41 2/3 innings.

