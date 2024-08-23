Red Sox minor league pitcher Anthony Felix is suspended 56 games following a positive drug test

NEW YORK (AP) — Boston Red Sox minor league pitcher Anthony Felix has been suspended for 56 games following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol under baseball’s drug program for players assigned outside the U.S. and Canada. A 20-year-old right-hander, Felix signed with Boston in June and was 2-0 with a 3.55 ERA and two saves in 14 games this season in the Dominican Summer League. Fourteen players have been suspended this year for positive drug tests, including six under the new program for minor league players assigned outside the United States and Canada and six under the minor league program.

