Red Sox manager Cora gets ejected against White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has been ejected from the team’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Cora got tossed by home plate umpire Alan Porter after pinch-hitter Jamie Westbrook struck out looking at a pitch in the lower part of the zone. It was the first ejection this season for Cora, who kicked dirt on the plate. He has been thrown out 14 times in six seasons.

