Red Sox manager Alex Cora agrees with MLB Commissioner on free agent deadline: ‘We need news’

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora agrees with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred that he’d like to see a deadline for signing free agents. “We need news,” Cora said, speaking about the subject at the team’s spring training site. “The offseason was boring for the business, for the game. There’s a lot of good players out there.” Manfred brought up the subject of a deadline for free-agent signings earlier this week. There are some big names currently unsigned. Pitchers Blake Snell and Jordan Montgomery are looking for a team, and Cody Bellinger and DH J.D. Martinez are some of the dozens still out there in free agency.

