Red Sox manager Alex Cora agrees to 3-year contract extension

DENVER (AP) — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora has agreed to a three-year contract extension through the 2027 season. The team announced the move following a 20-7 loss at Colorado. The 48-year-old Cora is in his second stint as Boston’s manager, and his contract had been set to expire after this season. He was first hired before the 2018 season and led the Red Sox to a World Series title that year, his second with the franchise. He was a player on the 2007 championship team that swept the Rockies in the Fall Classic. Cora was suspended by Major League Baseball for the 2020 season and fired by the Red Sox for his role in a 2017 sign-stealing scandal as bench coach of the Houston Astros. Boston rehired him in 2021.

