Red Sox make long-term investment in Bello as they await clarity on Giolito’s elbow

By STEVE MEGARGEE The Associated Press
Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello, left, talks with manager Alex Cora during spring training in Fort Myers, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerald Herbert]

The Boston Red Sox made a major long-term investment in their top returning starting pitcher after getting bad news about the biggest offseason rotation addition. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Red Sox agreed to a $55 million, six-year contract with right-hander Brayan Bello. Bello went 12-11 with a 4.24 ERA in 28 starts last season. The move deal came together as Boston learned of the injury to Lucas Giolito, who headed to Alabama this week for a second opinion on his ailing right elbow.

