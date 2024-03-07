Red Sox make long-term investment in Bello as they await clarity on Giolito’s elbow

The Boston Red Sox made a major long-term investment in their top returning starting pitcher after getting bad news about the biggest offseason rotation addition. A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Red Sox agreed to a $55 million, six-year contract with right-hander Brayan Bello. Bello went 12-11 with a 4.24 ERA in 28 starts last season. The move deal came together as Boston learned of the injury to Lucas Giolito, who headed to Alabama this week for a second opinion on his ailing right elbow.

