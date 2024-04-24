Red Sox lose another starting pitcher, RHP Brayan Bello placed on injured list with a tight back

CLEVELAND (AP) — Boston’s pitching staff took another big hit as the Red Sox placed starter Brayan Bello on the injury list with upper back tightness. Bello’s injury means the Red Sox are missing three of five starters, and that doesn’t include Lucas Giolito, the team’s biggest offseason acquisition, who is out for the season with a torn elbow ligament. Bello felt tightness in his back following his most recent start. The Red Sox decided to put him on the IL. Bello recently signed a six-year, $55 million contract extension. Manager Alex Cora doesn’t believe the 24-year-old will miss significant time.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.