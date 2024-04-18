Red Sox lose another starter, place RHP Garrett Whitlock on 15-day injured list with oblique strain

BOSTON (AP) — Garrett Whitlock has been placed on the 15-day injured list by the Boston Red Sox, the latest setback for their injury-depleted rotation. The right-hander has a left oblique strain that caused him to exit Tuesday night’s outing against Cleveland after four innings. He allowed two runs and three hits. Red Sox manager Alex Cora called it a “slight strain.” To replace Whitlock on the roster, Boston recalled left-handed reliever Joe Jacques from Triple-A Worcester. The 27-year-old Whitlock is 1-0 with a 1.96 ERA in four starts this season. He has struck out 17 batters and walked seven in 18 1/3 innings.

