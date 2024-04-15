Red Sox LF Tyler O’Neill leaves game and gets 8 stitches to forehead after collision with teammate

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox left fielder Tyler O’Neill exited Monday’s game against the Cleveland Guardians in the eighth inning and needed eight stitches to his forehead after colliding with third baseman Rafael Devers when the two were chasing a shallow popup. Devers made the catch as O’Neill collided with him, and the pair went to the ground. O’Neill held his face as he sat up, and Devers was face down as an athletic trainer and Red Sox manager Alex Cora raced onto the field. Cora called for a towel that O’Neill held to his face as he walked off. Devers walked off not appearing to be injured. He stayed in the game Monday.

