Red Sox lefty James Paxton leaves in 1st inning with calf strain after covering 1st base

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander James Paxton limped off the field after injuring his right lower leg while making a quick move to cover first on a grounder in the opening inning Sunday against Houston. The 35-year-old Paxton turned quickly and was heading off the mound on Yordan Alvarez’s grounder to first baseman Dominic Smith. He looked back at the mound briefly, then went down to one knee and struggled to put weight on the leg when he got up. The Red Sox announced two innings later that it was a calf strain.

