Red Sox lefty Chris Sale to miss one start, at least

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora says left-hander Chris Sale will miss his next start and may have to go onto the injured list with a sore shoulder. The seven-time All-Star hasn’t had an injury-free season since 2017. He left Thursday night’s start against Cincinnati in the fourth inning after two visits from the medical staff. The team was awaiting the results of an MRI on Friday morning. Cora said Sale reported soreness. Sale has been to the IL in each of the last five seasons. He missed all of 2020 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

