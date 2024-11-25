Red Sox lefty Cam Booser wins Tony C. Award for overcoming adversity

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox lefty Cam Booser will receive the Tony Conigliaro Award for overcoming adversity. Booser overcame alcohol abuse, injuries and a bicycling accident before returning this season from a career in construction to make his major league debut at almost 32 years old. The award named for the former Boston outfielder honors a player who overcame adversity “through the attributes of spirit, determination, and courage that were trademarks of Tony C.” Among the others receiving votes were Kansas City right-hander Lucas Erceg and Atlanta lefty Chris Sale.

