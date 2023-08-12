Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale returns with 4 2/3 perfect innings before allowing solo homer

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale took a perfect game into the fifth inning against Detroit in his return from the injured list. He gave up a solo home run and left his first appearance since June 1 with a 4-1 lead after 58 pitches. Sale struck out seven batters, getting Jake Rogers to lead off the fifth before Miguel Cabrera grounded to shortstop for the second out of the inning. But Kerry Carpenter hit a 1-1 slider over the Boston bullpen, spoiling Sale’s perfect game, no-hitter and shutout.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.