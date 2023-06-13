Red Sox INF Trevor Story hopes for July return from elbow injury as DH

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox infielder Trevor Story thinks he can return to the lineup next month as the team’s designated hitter. Recovering from surgery in January on his injured right elbow, Story is in Boston working out with the Red Sox after doing much of his rehab work at the team’s complex in Fort Myers, Florida. He also thinks he might be able to play shortstop by August. After star slugger Xander Bogaerts signed with San Diego in December, the Red Sox have struggled to find consistency at shortstop with Story sidelined all season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.