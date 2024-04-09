Red Sox honor 2004 championship team, Tim Wakefield’s family ahead of home opener

BOSTON (AP) — Boston honored its 2004 World Series championship team before the game as part of its opening day festivities, with more than 40 members present from the team that ended the franchise’s 86-year drought. The most noticeable absence was pitcher Tim Wakefield, who died of brain cancer in October at age 57. That was followed by the passing of his wife, Stacy, who died less than five months later after her own cancer battle. A tribute video was played for both, along with one of the 2004 run. Their children, Trevor and Brianna, led the members of the ’04 team onto the field for the ceremony while carrying the World Series trophy. Brianna then threw out the first pitch.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.