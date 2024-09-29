Red Sox head groundskeeper Dave Mellor to retire after Sunday’s game

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox longtime head groundskeeper Dave Mellor is retiring after the club’s final game of the season against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mellor has spent 23 years with the Red Sox and 39 in MLB. He also worked for the Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants and then-California Angels. He also spent eight years servicing historic Lambeau Field for the Green Bay Packers. Boston manager Alex Cora spoke before the game Sunday about the work he’s seen Mellor put into maintaining Fenway’s grass field. He says nobody works harder than “that guy.”

