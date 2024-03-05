Red Sox have concerns about the right elbow of starter Lucas Giolito

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — The Boston Red Sox are likely to be without right-handed starter Lucas Giolito for opening day and potentially longer after he experienced discomfort in his elbow following his last outing. Manager Alex Cora says Giolito will have additional exams to determine the severity of the injury and the team is concerned. Giolito signed a $38.5 million, two-year deal with the Red Sox this offseason. He made two starts in spring training, throwing two scoreless innings in his first outing before getting roughed up allowing four runs and three walks in 2 1/3 innings against Minnesota last Friday.

