Red Sox get power boost by activating Triston Casas from IL

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have activated Triston Casas off the 60-day injured list, a move they hope will add some punch to a lineup that’s been lacking a deep threat. Casas hit 24 home runs with an .856 OPS last season and finished third in AL Rookie of the Year balloting. He had six longballs in 78 at-bats this season before going on the injured list April 21 with a left ribcage strain. After a lengthy rehabilitation, the 24-year-old first baseman returned Friday and batted third against the Baltimore Orioles. First baseman Dominic Smith was designated for assignment by Boston.

