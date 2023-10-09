Red Sox fire pitching coach Dave Bush and third base coach Carlos Febles

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have fired pitching coach Dave Bush and third base coach Carlos Febles as the ballclub tries to rebuild after a third last-place finish in four seasons. Bush had worked for the Red Sox since 2016, the last four as pitching coach. The Red Sox staff had a 4.52 ERA this season, 21st in the majors. Febles joined the Red Sox organization in 2007. He took over as third base coach in 2018, when Boston won the World Series. But as an infield instructor, he wasn’t able to keep the team from committing 102 errors. That was the second-most in all of baseball.

