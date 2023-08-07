Red Sox could have Chris Sale, Trevor Story back this week

BOSTON (AP) — Red Sox manager Alex Cora says infielder Trevor Story will be activated from the injured list and make his season debut on Tuesday. The Boston skipper says onetime ace Chris Sale will return to the rotation on Friday. Story was slotted to replace departed free agent Xander Bogaerts at shortstop. But he had shoulder surgery in January on his right ulnar collateral ligament. The Red Sox have struggled to replace him in the infield, with primary option Kiké Hernández leading the league in errors before being moved to the outfield, and then traded away.

