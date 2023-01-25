Red Sox complete $7 million deal with Duvall, cut Barnes

BOSTON (AP) — Adam Duvall and the Boston Red Sox have finalized their $7 million, one-year contract. The veteran outfielder can earn another $3 million in performance bonuses based on plate appearances. The sides agreed to terms last week, pending a physical. To make room for Duvall on the 40-man roster, Boston cut former closer Matt Barnes — an All-Star in 2021 and a key member of the Red Sox bullpen for much of his nine-year career. The 32-year-old Barnes was designated for assignment, meaning the team has seven days to trade, release or send him outright to the minors. The right-handed reliever has more than $10.6 million remaining on his contract.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.