Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen to miss series in Colorado due to health issues

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen will not be with the team during its series in Colorado due to health issues. Jansen said after Sunday’s 9-6 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers that doctors had to “shock his heart back into rhythm” after three previous trips to Colorado. The most recent time was 2022, when Jansen was with the Atlanta Braves. It also happened in 2012 and ’18 when he pitched for the Dodgers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.