Red Sox CEO Kennedy: ‘Pressure is definitely on’

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy admits the organization heard lots of displeasure from fans during the offseason. “Pressure is definitely on the 2023 Boston Red Sox,” Kennedy said on Monday morning at the team’s spring training complex on the first full day of workouts. Following the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts, who signed a $280 million, 11-year free-agent deal with the San Diego Padres during the offseason, and finishing last in the AL East for the fifth time in 11 seasons, Kennedy knows the fans are bothered by stars leaving and inconsistent results.

