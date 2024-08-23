Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen to make history by playing in the same game for 2 teams

BOSTON (AP) — Danny Jansen will become the first major leaguer to appear in a game for both teams when he plays catcher for the Boston Red Sox on Monday in the resumption of a suspended game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed Friday that Jansen would play in the game, saying, “Let’s make history.” Jansen was about to bat for Toronto when the June 26 game against Boston was suspended in the second inning because of rain. The Red Sox acquired the 29-year-old in a trade on July 27. Reese McGuire was Boston’s catcher in the June game and is now in the minors.

