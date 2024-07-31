Red Sox bolster bullpen with 2 relievers at trade deadline

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox bolstered their bullpen with the addition of veteran relievers Luis García and Lucas Sims in separate deals before Tuesday’s trade deadline. Boston acquired Sims, a 30-year-old right-hander, in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds for minor leaguer Ovis Portes. Just before the deadline, the Red Sox worked out another deal with the Los Angeles Angels for García, another right-hander who can help out the bullpen as the Red Sox push to return to the playoffs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.