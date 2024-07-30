Red Sox beef up bullpen by adding RHP Lucas Sims from the Reds as trade deadline approaches

By DAVID BRANDT The Associated Press
Cincinnati Reds' Lucas Sims, left, celebrates with Austin Wynns, right, after their victory over the Colorado Rockies in a baseball game, Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Dean]

PHOENIX (AP) — The Boston Red Sox added right-handed reliever Lucas Sims in a deal with the Cincinnati Reds as Major League Baseball’s playoff-contending teams tried to stock up with reinforcements in the hours before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

The 30-year-old Sims has a 3.57 ERA with 40 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings over 43 appearances. He’s made 210 appearances for the Reds, posting a 3.94 ERA since 2018. The Reds received a 19-year-old prospect, right-handed pitcher Ovis Portes.

Several big names — including Toronto slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and White Sox left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet — remained on the market as the deadline approached at 6 p.m. ET.

Tuesday’s action followed a busy Monday.

Among the biggest moves: The Cardinals acquired right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde in a three-team deal that sent Michael Kopech and Tommy Edman to the Dodgers, the Brewers added starter Frankie Montas, the Astros nabbed lefty Yusei Kukuchi for a steep price and the Braves reunited with slugger Jorge Soler, the 2021 World Series MVP.

