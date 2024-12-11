Red Sox and Aroldis Chapman finalize $10.75 million, one-year contract

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have signed hard-throwing reliever Aroldis Chapman to a $10.75 million, one-year contract. Chapman gives the Red Sox a potential closer, with incumbent Kenley Jansen on the free agent market. The 36-year-old Chapman has a 2.63 ERA with 1,246 strikeouts in his 15-season career with seven teams, and his 335 saves rank 16th in baseball history. The left-hander went 5-5 with 14 saves and a 3.79 ERA in 68 appearances for Pittsburgh this year, striking out 98 in 61 2/3 innings.

