Red Sox and 23-year-old Ceddanne Rafaela finalize an 8-year contract

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have finalized an eight-year contract with 23-year-old Ceddanne Rafaela, the youngest player on their roster. The deal includes a team option for 2032. Rafaela has played 39 major league games, batting .233 average with two homers while playing center field, shortstop and second base. He was twice recognized by the organization as the minor league defensive player of the year, and he was also the club’s baserunner of the year last year.

