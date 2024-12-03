Red Sox agree with LHP Aroldis Chapman to one-year, $10.75 million deal, AP source says

BOSTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Boston Red Sox have agreed to terms with left-handed reliever Aroldis Chapman on a one-year deal worth $10.75 million. The deal is pending a physical. The move gives the Red Sox an option at closer with incumbent Kenley Jansen on the free agent market. The seven-time All-Star has a 2.63 ERA with 1,246 strikeouts in his 15-season career with seven teams. His 335 saves is 16th in baseball history. The Red Sox bullpen was one of the worst in the league last year, blowing 31 saves while posting a 4.39 ERA.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.