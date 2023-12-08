Red Sox acquire Gold Glove-winning OF Tyler O’Neill from Cardinals for 2 pitchers

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have acquired outfielder Tyler O’Neill from the St. Louis Cardinals. They’re bringing in a two-time Gold Glove winner to replace the departing Alex Verdugo. The Cardinals would receive right-handers Nick Robertson and Victor Santos in return. O’Neill finished eighth in the NL MVP voting in 2021, batting .286 with 34 homers and 80 RBIs. But he hasn’t come close to that production before since, with a lifetime .248 average and 78 homers in his six-year career. O’Neill is in his final season of arbitration eligibility and could become a free agent after the 2024 season. .

