Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers scratched from All-Star Game with sore left shoulder

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers has been scratched from the All-Star Game with left shoulder soreness. Red Sox manager Alex Cora says that Devers has been dealing with an injury in his AC joint for a while. The 27-year-old Dominican was in the lineup for Tuesday night’s game against Oakland but Cora says he needs the rest. Cora says the team notified Major League Baseball, which will announce a replacement for next Tuesday’s game in Arlington, Texas. Devers is batting .293 with 21 homers and 55 RBIs this season. He homered twice in Sunday night’s victory over New York in Yankee Stadium.

