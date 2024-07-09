Red Sox 3B Devers (shoulder) scratched from All-Star Game. Orioles’ Westburg will replace him

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers has been scratched from the All-Star Game with left shoulder soreness. Major League Baseball says Baltimore’s Jordan Westburg will replace him. Red Sox manager Alex Cora says that Devers has been dealing with an injury in his AC joint for a while. The 27-year-old Dominican was in the lineup for Tuesday night’s game against Oakland but Cora says he needs the rest. Cora says the team notified Major League Baseball. Devers is batting .293 with 21 homers and 55 RBIs this season. He homered twice in Sunday night’s victory over New York in Yankee Stadium.

