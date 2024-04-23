Red Sox 1B Triston Casas out indefinitely with broken rib suffered on hard swing at plate

CLEVELAND (AP) — Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas is out indefinitely after breaking a rib on his left side while taking a hard swing in Saturday’s game at Pittsburgh. Manager Alex Cora said there is no timetable on when the 24-year-old Casas will be back. But Cora expects Casas, who was batting .244 with six homers and 10 RBIs, to return at some point this season. With Casas out, Cora said Bobby Dalbec will get a chance to lock down the job at first. Dalbec is batting just .033 and been in a prolonged slump dating to last season. The Red Sox also re-instated outfielder Tyler O’Neill, who had been out since getting hurt in a collision with third baseman Rafael Devers.

