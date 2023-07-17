Red River Rivalry returns as the name for the Texas-Oklahoma football matchup

DALLAS (AP) — The name of the annual Texas-Oklahoma football matchup has been changed back to the Red River Rivalry, ditching the unpopular Red River Showdown used since 2014. Allstate was announced Monday as the new title sponsor of the game played every year at the Cotton Bowl amid the Texas State Fair in Dallas. The game was long known as the Red River Shootout before being changed to the Red River Rivalry in 2005. The rivalry dates to 1900 and this year’s meeting on Oct. 7 will be the 119th matchup between the Longhorns and Sooners.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.