Red card proves costly as Monaco loses 2-1 at Nice ahead of PSG’s match at Marseille

PARIS (AP) — Vanderson’s red card proved costly as Monaco lost its unbeaten record with a 2-1 defeat at Nice and missed the chance to move top of the French league. Paris Saint-Germain can move three points clear at the top with a win later Sunday away to bitter rival Marseille, while a Marseille win would leave all three sides level on 20 points. Vanderson picked up a second yellow card following an altercation with forward Mohamed-Ali Cho. Striker Gaëtan Laborde got Nice’s second-half winner following a terrible backpass. Elsewhere, Montpellier lost again despite a new coach while Strasbourg won and Lyon drew.

