Red Bulls withdraw youth teams from MLS Next event following racist incidents at recent GA Cup

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — The New York Red Bulls have withdrawn their Under-15 and U17 teams from an upcoming MLS Next tournament because of “racist incidents against players.” The club says players on its U17 team were victims of racism during two recent Generation Adidas Cup matches and adds that “match officials didn’t take action.” The Red Bulls won’t play in the GA Cup to be played in Florida this weekend. MLS Next acknowledged three allegations of discriminatory language used during recent GA Cup matches. MLS Next officials “immediately investigated and then issued suspensions” to the offending individuals in accordance with the league’s disciplinary code.

