Red Bull’s Verstappen to start Brazilian Grand Prix on pole position

SAO PAULO (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull will start this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix in pole position, with his teammate Sérgio Perez lagging in 9th position at Interlagos after Friday’s qualifying. Verstappen clocked 1 minute, 10.727 seconds in qualifying, which was cut short due to rain. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will start in second position, with a lap 0.294 seconds behind Verstappen’s. Two Aston Martins will be in the second row with Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso, respectively.

