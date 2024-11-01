Red Bull’s Verstappen handed 5-place grid penalty in Brazil after another engine change

SAO PAULO (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will receive a five-place grid penalty at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday after he again decided to change his engine. His decision could improve the chances of McLaren’s Lando Norris to reduce the Dutchman’s 47-point lead in the drivers’ championship. The FIA confirmed the Verstappen decision as free practice took place at the Interlagos track in Sao Paulo. Drivers are allowed to use four engines throughout the season. Verstappen had already served a 10-place grid penalty for exceeding his seasonal engine quota at July’s Belgian Grand Prix. That was his fifth of the season.

