Red Bull’s Verstappen dominates F1s Mexico City Grand Prix for season record 16th win

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Max Verstappen split the Ferrari front row of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz at the start to snatch the lead of the Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix by the first corner and drove to his record 16th victory of the season. Red Bull’s three-time season champion collected his third consecutive win in Mexico and broke his own season victories record set last year. Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes finished second. Leclerc was third. Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was knocked out of the race after a first corner collision with Leclerc.

