Red Bulls stay alive in playoff hunt with 3-0 victory over Toronto

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lucas Lima Linhares scored two goals, Elias Manoel had three assists and the New York Red Bulls kept their playoff hopes alive with a 3-0 victory over Toronto FC. New York (10-13-10), which improved to 6-0-3 in its last nine meetings with Toronto (4-19-10), didn’t grab the lead until Tom Barlow used an assist from Manoel in the 45th minute to score his third goal of the season. Linhares (aka Luquinhas) took passes from Manoel and Omir Fernandez three minutes into the second half and scored, giving the Red Bulls a 2-0 lead with his second goal this season. Luquinhas completed the scoring in the 65th minute with assists from Manoel and defender Kyle Duncan.

