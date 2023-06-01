Red Bulls snap long winless skid on road, beat Inter Miami 1-0

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Tom Barlow scored the lone goal of the match shortly after subbing in in the second half and the New York Red Bulls snapped a 10-match winless streak on the road with a 1-0 victory over Inter Miami. Neither team scored until Barlow found the net for a second time this season — unassisted in the 52nd minute. It came just six minutes after he replaced Wikelman Carmona. The Red Bulls (4-5-7) entered play with a 0-6-4 record in its previous 10 matches away from home. The win leaves them one shy of the 11-match skid by the 2011 club. Carlos Coronel had to make just one save to earn the clean sheet for the Red Bulls. Drake Callender stopped eight shots for Inter Miami.

