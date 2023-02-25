Red Bull’s Perez leads final day of F1 testing, Hamilton 2nd

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Red Bull driver Sergio Perez moved up the leaderboard as the sun went down to lead the third and final day of Formula One testing. It underlined how strong Red Bull looks heading into next weekend’s season-opening race on the same Sakhir desert circuit in Bahrain. Defending world champion Max Verstappen led the first test day. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was .36 seconds behind Perez in second but the W14 again experienced balance and traction problems. Alfa Romeo’s Valtteri Bottas was .52 behind Perez in third ahead of Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. The Ferraris were around .7 seconds off Perez’s pace.

