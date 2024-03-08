Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on pole for Saudi Arabian GP. Ferrari teen stand-in Oliver Bearman 11th

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has qualified on pole position for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. It extends his strong start to the season amid turmoil at the Red Bull team. Verstappen was fastest by 0.319 seconds from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. The second Red Bull of Sergio Perez is .016 further back. The 18-year-old British driver Oliver Bearman qualified 11th for Ferrari on his competitive F1 debut. It was just hours after the team announced he was the last-minute replacement for Carlos Sainz Jr. He needed surgery for appendicitis.

