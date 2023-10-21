Red Bull’s Max Verstappen cruises to another F1 sprint race win at the Circuit of the Americas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Max Verstappen started from pole position and cruised to his third Formula One sprint race victory at the Circuit of the Americas ahead of the United States Grand Prix. He’ll go for another win in a dominant season in Sunday’s main event. Verstappen was denied the pole position for the main race because of a rare mistake on his final lap of qualifying on Friday. The Red Bull driver returned to the track in top form and earned the pole for the 19-lap sprint race. Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton finished second. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was third.

