Red Bulls clinch playoff spot after John Tolkin’s penalty kick in stoppage time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — John Tolkin scored on a penalty kick in second-half stoppage time and the New York Red Bulls beat Nashville 1-0 on Saturday night to clinch a playoff spot. New York (11-13-10) has made the playoffs in 14 straight seasons. It is longest active streak in American professional sports. They began the day with 40 points, one place out of a postseason berth. Nashville (13-11-10) is 2-2-5 in last nine regular-season matches. The club beat the New England Revolution 3-2 last time out, but has not won two in a row since a four-match run spanning May and June. New York goalkeeper Carlos Coronel made four saves.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.