Red Bulls beat Orlando City 1-0 in Eastern Conference final, will play Galaxy for MLS Cup

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Andres Reyes scored two minutes into the second half and Carlos Coronel made it stand up for first-year coach Sandro Schwarz as the New York Red Bulls beat Orlando City 1-0 in an Eastern Conference final at Inter&Co Stadium to advance to their second MLS Cup final. The Red Bulls are the first No. 7 seed to play for the championship after joining the 1998 Chicago Fire as the only teams to win three straight playoff matches on the road. They will hit the road one more time to play the Los Angeles Galaxy for the MLS Cup. The Galaxy beat the visiting Seattle Sounders 1-0 in the Western Conference final.

