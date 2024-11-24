Red Bulls advance to Eastern Conference final after posting 2-0 victory over New York City FC

NEW YORK (AP) — Dante Vanzeir notched an assist on a first-half goal by Felipe Carballo and then scored nine minutes later, and Carlos Coronel made them stand up by posting his seventh career clean sheet against New York City FC in the New York Red Bulls’ 2-0 victory in an Eastern Conference semifinal at Citi Field. The seventh-seeded Red Bulls will play the winner of Sunday’s semifinal between No. 9 seed Atlanta United and fourth-seeded Orlando City for the conference championship and the right to play for the MLS Cup.

