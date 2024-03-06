Red Bull star Max Verstappen defends his father after Horner criticism, says he is ‘not a liar’

By The Associated Press
FILE - Jos Verstappen, father of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands arrives prior to the first free practice for the Austrian Formula One Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring racetrack in Spielberg, Austria, Friday, July 8, 2022. The Red Bull Formula One team will “explode” if Christian Horner stays on as team principal, according to Jos Verstappen, the father of three-time F1 champion Max Verstappen. The F1 spotlight has been almost entirely on Horner in the days leading up to the new season, over his alleged behavior towards a team employee. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matthias Schrader]

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Max Verstappen has defended his father amid turmoil at Red Bull and has addressed speculation that he could switch to Mercedes next season when Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari. Jos Verstappen had said son’s team will “explode” if Christian Horner remains in charge after the Red Bull team principal’s alleged behavior toward a team employee. The three-time Formula One champion says his father has always been outspoken. He says “He is not a liar, that’s for sure.” Verstappen spoke ahead of this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

