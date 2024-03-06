Red Bull star Max Verstappen defends his father after Horner criticism, says he is ‘not a liar’

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Max Verstappen has defended his father amid turmoil at Red Bull and has addressed speculation that he could switch to Mercedes next season when Lewis Hamilton joins Ferrari. Jos Verstappen had said son’s team will “explode” if Christian Horner remains in charge after the Red Bull team principal’s alleged behavior toward a team employee. The three-time Formula One champion says his father has always been outspoken. He says “He is not a liar, that’s for sure.” Verstappen spoke ahead of this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

