Red Bull principal Christian Horner denies wrongdoing amid investigation as team launches new car

By The Associated Press
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner walks from the garage during the second practice session for the Formula One Miami Grand Prix auto race, Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Red Bull team principal Christian Horner insisted it was “business as normal” as he helped the team launch its car for the new Formula 1 season, even as he faces a company investigation into an alleged claim of misconduct. Horner again denied any wrongdoing as he spoke to reporters at the launch. He adds that “some allegations have been made which I fully deny and I comply, obviously, with that process and will continue to do so.”

