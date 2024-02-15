Red Bull principal Christian Horner denies wrongdoing amid investigation as team launches new car

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Red Bull team principal Christian Horner insisted it was “business as normal” as he helped the team launch its car for the new Formula 1 season, even as he faces a company investigation into an alleged claim of misconduct. Horner again denied any wrongdoing as he spoke to reporters at the launch. He adds that “some allegations have been made which I fully deny and I comply, obviously, with that process and will continue to do so.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.